PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan outside Jemima’s London residence

LONDON – Bradford property developer Raja Javid organised a protest outside the family home of Jemima Goldsmith in Richmond after a group of PTI supporters attacked Avenfield flats where members of Sharif family reside.

Raja Javid organised the protest on Sunday outside the house of a British filmmaker to show support for deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif and his family.

A large number of participants flocked outside Jemima’s house carrying placards against her former husband Imran Khan calling him a thief of watches and Toshakahna. The placards also called PTI chief Imran Khan to submit himself to accountability and stop maligning Pakistan Army.

British businessman Raja Javid said he had organized the protest where the children of Imran Khan live to make the defiant politician realise that targeting families is not the right approach and he should stop his workers from inciting hatred against the Sharif family.

“I am a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz but I held the protest on my own, with help from my friend and family. I decided to hold the protest to send a clear message to Imran Khan that we know where your children live. We will continue to hold protests here if Imran Khan continues to order protests outside Avenfield flats,” Mr. Javid told media outside the family home of Jemima Goldsmith.

He said he was joined in the protest by his family and friends who had traveled all the way with him four hours away from Bradford.

Jemima reacts to vulgar dance moves during ... 10:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022 LAHORE – Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Wednesday shared a clip of PML-N ...

PML-N supporters also pledged to stage a better protest next time, saying they gathered here on short notice.