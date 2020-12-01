KP gets first female traffic police officer in Peshawar
KP gets first female traffic police officer in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aneela Naz, has become the first female traffic police officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Aneela, 48, belongs from Lakki Marwat and had joined the force as an ASI at the age of 25 in 1996.

Recently a number of women officers are now working in KP police and DSP Aneela becomes the first to appoint a traffic police officer who can now be checking driving licenses and contribute to traffic awareness.

The first female officer of the KP's Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz said that she is the first woman to be promoted to this post.

Naz recalled the time when she recruited and the neighbors and relatives were not happy about the selection of this post. Our family was heavily criticized over this decision however she noted that ironically, it's the same people who are now sending their own daughters to schools.

DSP Naz's determination to complete her education despite coming from a far-off, rural area and becoming a police officer on the basis of her abilities has become an inspiration for other women.

