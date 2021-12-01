Anoushey Ashraf slams co-stars for not being mindful of personal boundaries
Anoushey Ashraf continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic views that storm the internet and this time around her candidness comes as a much-needed reminder.
Never one to shy away from confrontations, the 38-year-old took to her Twitter handle and slammed a co-worker for invading her personal space.
Clarifying the need to be mindful of personal boundaries, the actor advised people to refrain from touching people in the name of striking a pose.
"Just because we worked well on a project together, doesn’t mean I am now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We are colleagues, not friends. Know the difference [and] understand the concept of personal space."
Just because we worked well on a project together doesn’t mean I’m now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We’re colleagues, NOT friends. Know the difference. Understand the concept of personal space. #rant— Anoushey Ashraf (@Anoushey_a) November 29, 2021
Fellow actor Ushna Shah also tweeted, "I have a feeling I know exactly who triggered this rant,” she commented. And we'd be grateful to know about the same.
I have a feeling I know exactly who triggered this rant.— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 29, 2021
Earlier, Ashraf penned a message of kindness as she remembered the victim of 'honour' killing, Qandeel Baloch.
