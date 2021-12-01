Anoushey Ashraf slams co-stars for not being mindful of personal boundaries
05:05 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Anoushey Ashraf slams co-stars for not being mindful of personal boundaries
Anoushey Ashraf continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic views that storm the internet and this time around her candidness comes as a much-needed reminder.

Never one to shy away from confrontations, the 38-year-old took to her Twitter handle and slammed a co-worker for invading her personal space.

Clarifying the need to be mindful of personal boundaries, the actor advised people to refrain from touching people in the name of striking a pose.

"Just because we worked well on a project together, doesn’t mean I am now ‘babe’ and you can hold me by the waist to take selfies at events. We are colleagues, not friends. Know the difference [and] understand the concept of personal space." 

Fellow actor Ushna Shah also tweeted, "I have a feeling I know exactly who triggered this rant,” she commented. And we'd be grateful to know about the same.

Earlier, Ashraf penned a message of kindness as she remembered the victim of 'honour' killing, Qandeel Baloch.

