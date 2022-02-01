Pakistan sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 5,327 new cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 5,327 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths, the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre showed Tuesday morning.
As per the latest stats, the overall deaths soared to 29,301 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,430,366. Pakistan conducted a total of 55,202 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,500.
Around 3,665 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,295,390 while active Covid cases soared to 105,675.
Statistics 1 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 1, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,202
Positive Cases: 5327
Positivity %: 9.65%
Deaths :32
Patients on Critical Care: 1500
As many as 543,170 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 480,421 in Punjab, 194,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 128,429 in Islamabad, 34,417 in Balochistan, 38,339 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,703 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,176 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,829 in Sindh, 6,002 in KP, 980 in Islamabad, 758 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.
