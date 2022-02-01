Pakistan sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 5,327 new cases
Web Desk
09:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan sees slight fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 5,327 new cases
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 5,327 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths, the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre showed Tuesday morning.

As per the latest stats, the overall deaths soared to 29,301 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,430,366. Pakistan conducted a total of 55,202 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,500.

Around 3,665 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,295,390 while active Covid cases soared to 105,675.

As many as 543,170 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 480,421 in Punjab, 194,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 128,429 in Islamabad, 34,417 in Balochistan, 38,339 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,703 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for ... 09:05 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, and, so far, ...

Moreover, 13,176 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,829 in Sindh, 6,002 in KP, 980 in Islamabad, 758 in Azad Kashmir, 368 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiator's Shahid Afridi recovers ... 07:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators star player Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19 days after contracting the ...

More From This Category
Court bars FIA from taking action against Hareem ...
10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi dials Uzbek counterpart to discuss ...
10:28 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
PM Imran to launch Sehat Card program in ...
09:49 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Which case Chief Justice Gulzar will hear on his ...
11:40 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Pakistan plans to convert ID cards into digital ...
10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for ...
09:05 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera is Atiq-ur-Rehman’s wife, court declares
11:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr