Chinese national arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Pakistan
Web Desk
10:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Police have arrested a Chinese national for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer over being charged with a no-parking offence in Karachi. 

The foreign national beaten up the traffic cop near the Qayyumabad area of Karachi leaving him severely injured on Wednesday. The official was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The Chinese national was travelling with a driver in the vehicle when the incident occurred. The driver admitted that he had parked the car no-parking zone.

"The police officer asked me to remove the car but my employer [Chinese man] ordered me to not move the vehicle from this place".

The Chinese national assaulted the traffic policeman when he tried to remove the vehicle forcefully using a lifter, the driver said. 

