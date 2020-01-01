Chinese national arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Pakistan
KARACHI - Police have arrested a Chinese national for allegedly assaulting a traffic police officer over being charged with a no-parking offence in Karachi.
The foreign national beaten up the traffic cop near the Qayyumabad area of Karachi leaving him severely injured on Wednesday. The official was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Chinese national was travelling with a driver in the vehicle when the incident occurred. The driver admitted that he had parked the car no-parking zone.
کراچی میں چائینز باشندے کی پولیس اہلکار پر تشدد کی سی سی ٹی وی بھی پولیس نے جاری کر دی فوٹیج میں چینی باشندے کو اہلکار پر تشدد کرتے ہوئے دیکھا جا سکتا جب اہلکار نے نوپارلنگ نیں گاڑی کھڑی کرنے سے روکا تو چینی باشندے نے اہلکار کو مکا دے مارا https://t.co/wkuh40Wh6e pic.twitter.com/MiIb3bPzZn— Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) January 1, 2020
"The police officer asked me to remove the car but my employer [Chinese man] ordered me to not move the vehicle from this place".
The Chinese national assaulted the traffic policeman when he tried to remove the vehicle forcefully using a lifter, the driver said.
