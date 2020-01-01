Govt to launch “Ehsaas App” to educate beneficiaries about facilities: Sania Nishtar
ISLAMABAD - The government has planned to launch `Ehsaas App’ in the month of January to educate the common people as well as the beneficiaries about the facilities they can avail under the pro-poor initiatives of Ehsaas programme.
This was disclosed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday while talking to APP.
She said this app would be launched mainly for educating the citizens about different schemes of multi-pronged `Ehsaas programme’ which is aimed at reducing inequalities, invest in people and lift lagging district.
Through Ehsaas app, the citizens would be able to get first-hand information about all the programmes and facilities being offered under the umbrella of `Ehsaas programme’ run by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.
She informed that Ehsaas programme is the combination of different initiatives which is targeting welfare of widows, elderly, overseas, labour, students, farmers, residents of slum areas and many others to improve their lives.
She said Ehsaas digital payment mechanism with biometric verification is in place now for the BISP beneficiaries to minimize the chances of identity theft and fraudulent withdrawals.
