New Year celebrations: aerial firing leaves 11 wounded in Karachi
Web Desk
09:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2020
New Year celebrations: aerial firing leaves 11 wounded in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - At least 11 people got wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi.

According to media details, 11 persons, including a woman and a minor girl, sustained bullet injuries when some citizens resorted to aerial firing on the occasion to welcome the new year of 2020 in different parts of the city.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.  

The government had banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.

More From This Category
Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination ...
12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in ...
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
US resumes military training program for Pakistan
09:22 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol ...
08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial ...
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL ...
04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr