New Year celebrations: aerial firing leaves 11 wounded in Karachi

KARACHI - At least 11 people got wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi.

According to media details, 11 persons, including a woman and a minor girl, sustained bullet injuries when some citizens resorted to aerial firing on the occasion to welcome the new year of 2020 in different parts of the city.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

The government had banned the display of weapons, aerial firing, and the use of firearms on the occasion of the new year.