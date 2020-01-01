President Arif Alvi wishes happy ‘New Year’ to all
President Arif Alvi wishes happy ‘New Year’ to all
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wished a happy new year to all.

In a tweet, he also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all. "May Allah lead those who are in financial, personal, or emotional difficulties towards a better, contented & happier future, " he added.

The president also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian brutalities in IOJ&K.

"May those facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, and in India, indeed anywhere in the world, find peace in their lives and freedom," President Arif Alvi further posted.

