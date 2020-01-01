President Arif Alvi wishes happy ‘New Year’ to all
Share
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wished a happy new year to all.
In a tweet, he also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all. "May Allah lead those who are in financial, personal, or emotional difficulties towards a better, contented & happier future, " he added.
Happy New Year to all. May Allah lead those who are in financial, personal, or emotional difficulties towards a better, contented & happier future. May those facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, and in India, indeed anywhere in the world, find peace in their lives and freedom.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 31, 2019
The president also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian brutalities in IOJ&K.
"May those facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, and in India, indeed anywhere in the world, find peace in their lives and freedom," President Arif Alvi further posted.
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol aircraft, drones into ...08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019