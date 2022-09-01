Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on first death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thuesday paid a glowing tribute to Hurriyat leaderlLate Syed Ali Geelani on his first death anniversary.

The prominent Kashmir leader embraced martyrdom in the custody of Indian police on this day last year at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he was kept under continued house arrest for over a decade.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani personified the very essence of Kashmiris' struggle.He said Geelani powered the resistance movement with belief in the idea of freedom from Indian yoke.

He said Syed Ali Geelani remains as relevant to the freedom struggle today as he was in life.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has said Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani's lifelong struggle for right to self-determination as per aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions shall always inspire generations to come.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Pakistani nation pays tribute to the brave Kashmiri leader for his epic resistance and fight against worst Indian oppression and atrocities IIOJK.

On the other hand, a complete shutdown is being observed in the occupied valley to pay homage to Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred nineteen Kashmiris last month, August.

According to Kashmir Media Service, among the victims, eight youth were martyred in different fake encounters.

