PM Imran hints at worldwide recognised practiced code of conduct for student unions in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that his government would establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in the internationally renowned universities, so that they could restore and enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming their youth as future leaders of the country.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the universities groomed future leaders of the country and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.
We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2019
“Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses,” he further posted.
