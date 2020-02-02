Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

BEIJING - Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi on Sunday suggested that Pakistani students living in Coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan should not be evacuated as Pakistan lacks the facilities required to deal with the new virus.

The envoy highlighted that China has best medical facilities to treat the patients diagnosed with the lethal disease, reported Geo News.

Her statement also endorsed the announcement of the Pakistani government that countrymen stranded in China will not be evacuated despite various requests from concerned families.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Saturday said that Pakistanis are required to complete quarantine period of 14 days in China before traveling back to Pakistan.

Hashmi further said that the students are safe in Wuhan, adding that four virus-hit students were recovering now. She also rejected the impression about shortage of food and no contact with students.

"I want to assure our citizens that Pakistani Embassy and Chinese government are working jointly to make sure their problems are immediately addressed."