Aamir Liaquat's latest comments about wife Tuba take internet by storm (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's latest comments about wife Tuba take internet by storm (VIDEO)
Share

Pakistani politician and media personality Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to create a furore online due to his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment controversies that attracts the masses' attention.

Reacting to the latest wave of speculations about his relationship with second wife Tuba, Liaquat subtly confirmed the reports about separation.

Dr Aamir Liaquat's recent video is spreading like wildfire on the internet where he is on an event and publicly admits to the camera that Tuba is gone.

“I am left alone, Tuba has gone, she has gone with Shahroze. I am telling you that she’s gone with him”. 

The keyboard warriors were quick to respond to his statement and said that it is a self-made fuss created by Aamir and the video seems to be an old one. 

Moreover, they wanted him to stop blaming Shahroze and take sole responsibility for his failed marriages.

On the work front, Syeda Tuba and Shahroze Sabzwari are all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Smjh Na Aye.

WATCH – Dr Aamir Liaquat loses his cool during ... 05:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

Dr Aamir Liaquat, a Pakistani politician, anchorperson and religious figure, is infamous for his bizarre mix of ...

More From This Category
Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 
06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Netizens outraged over the problematic storyline ...
09:26 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
James Bond's 'No Time To Die' sets new Guinness ...
04:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less ...
03:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA ...
10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Sania Mirza, PCB wish Shoaib Malik on his 40th ...
09:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 
06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr