Aamir Liaquat's latest comments about wife Tuba take internet by storm (VIDEO)
Share
Pakistani politician and media personality Dr Aamir Liaquat continues to create a furore online due to his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment controversies that attracts the masses' attention.
Reacting to the latest wave of speculations about his relationship with second wife Tuba, Liaquat subtly confirmed the reports about separation.
Dr Aamir Liaquat's recent video is spreading like wildfire on the internet where he is on an event and publicly admits to the camera that Tuba is gone.
“I am left alone, Tuba has gone, she has gone with Shahroze. I am telling you that she’s gone with him”.
View this post on Instagram
The keyboard warriors were quick to respond to his statement and said that it is a self-made fuss created by Aamir and the video seems to be an old one.
Moreover, they wanted him to stop blaming Shahroze and take sole responsibility for his failed marriages.
On the work front, Syeda Tuba and Shahroze Sabzwari are all set to star in the upcoming drama serial Yeh Ishq Smjh Na Aye.
WATCH – Dr Aamir Liaquat loses his cool during ... 05:58 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat, a Pakistani politician, anchorperson and religious figure, is infamous for his bizarre mix of ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
- Casualties feared in Balochistan blast09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- India refuses visas to Pakistanis for Ajmer Sharif Urs08:25 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer moves court against Islamabad IGP07:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- James Bond's 'No Time To Die' sets new Guinness World Record04:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021