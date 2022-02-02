Casualties feared in Balochistan blast

09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Casualties feared in Balochistan blast
QUETTA - A power explosion was reported in Nauskhi town, 160 kilometers from Balochistan's capital city of Quetta, on Wednesday. 

The blast occurred in a busy market and it was powerful enough to shatter the glasses of nearby buildings including Civil Hospital. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area. 

This is a developing story...

