Casualties feared in Balochistan blast
09:04 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
QUETTA - A power explosion was reported in Nauskhi town, 160 kilometers from Balochistan's capital city of Quetta, on Wednesday.
The blast occurred in a busy market and it was powerful enough to shatter the glasses of nearby buildings including Civil Hospital.
Security forces have cordoned off the area.
This is a developing story...
