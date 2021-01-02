Farmer protesting against farm laws in India commits suicide
Share
NEW DELHI - A farmer, protesting against Centre's three farm laws at the Ghazipur border which connects Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by himself inside a toilet.
Reports in Indian media said the farmer, identified as Sardar Kashmir Singh Ladi, from Uttarakhand's Bilaspur, left a suicide note behind in which he accused the government in the Centre of not paying attention to farmer's demands and being responsible for their current condition.
Indian farmers reject amendments, announce to ... 09:20 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI – Indian farmer unions have rejected the government’s proposed amendments in the controversial ...
The 75-year-old, was popularly known as as "Bapu" among farmers.
According to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, the deceased farmer, in his suicide note, wished to be cremated at the protest site.
In mid-December, a priest from India’s Haryana's Karnal died by suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi. According to his suicide letter, he shot himself in solidarity with the farmers protesting against three new farm laws.
Scores of agitating farmers have been protesting at various Delhi borders against the three new controversial farm laws even as their protest entered day 38th on Saturday.
‘Bharat bandh’: India shutdown as millions ... 09:23 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
NEW DELHI – Farmers in India have begun their nationwide strike over amid large-scale protests and clashes over ...
- Farmer protesting against farm laws in India commits suicide11:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- #JusticeforChuck – Man shoots neighbour's dog dead in DHA Lahore on ...11:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
-
- PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment09:20 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
- Nadia Khan just dropped pictures of her third marriage07:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Mahira Khan, Yumna Zaidi and Iqra Aziz declared best actresses at Lux ...07:18 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020