Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood returns to work after recovering from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood shared an update of getting back to work after recovering from novel COVID-19 on Wednesday.

‘By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today’, he wrote on his Twitter.

By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination . Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 2, 2021

Mehmood also commended the efficiency of the Covid vaccine. He added that ‘the mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination. Covid vaccines really work and are the best defence against this horrible disease’.

The 71-year-old had tested positive for the novel disease almost a week ago after he showed mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and many other politicians who contracted coronavirus had also fully recovered.

As of Wednesday, at least 80 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,843 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has surged to 20,930 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 924,667, the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) cited.