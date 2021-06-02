PM Imran, Tajik president Rahmon discuss ways to cement ties (VIDEO)
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
PM Imran, Tajik president Rahmon discuss ways to cement ties (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran (PM) Imran Khan Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The meeting between the two leaders held at the Prime Minister’s House where they discussed bilateral relations.

A formal welcome ceremony was arranged to honor the visiting dignitary earlier in the day. Armed forces also presented a guard of honor to the Tajik President while national anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Both sides also signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to extend cooperation in diverse fields including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

Tajik President along with a delegation also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He also planted a sapling in the PM House under Billion Tree Tsunami drive.

The two countries have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade, he pointed out, adding it is welcoming that the leadership of both the countries has been endeavoring to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

