PM Imran, Tajik president Rahmon discuss ways to cement ties (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran (PM) Imran Khan Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The meeting between the two leaders held at the Prime Minister’s House where they discussed bilateral relations.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon.



Both leaders had one on one meeting.

A formal welcome ceremony was arranged to honor the visiting dignitary earlier in the day. Armed forces also presented a guard of honor to the Tajik President while national anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon arrived at Prime Minister House earlier today.



The visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival.

Both sides also signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to extend cooperation in diverse fields including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

Tajik President along with a delegation also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He also planted a sapling in the PM House under Billion Tree Tsunami drive.

Very pleased to welcome President of Tajikistan, H.E. #EmomaliRahmon to 🇵🇰 visiting on the invitation of PM @ImranKhanPTI. Thanked Pres. Rahmon for co hosting Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference & shared our commitment to further strengthening 🇵🇰 🇹🇯 bilateral relations.

The two countries have immense potential to expand multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, including trade, he pointed out, adding it is welcoming that the leadership of both the countries has been endeavoring to further strengthen the bilateral ties.