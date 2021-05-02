Yasir Shah greeted on 35th birthday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) paid tribute to internationally acclaimed spin bowler Yasir Shah on his 35th birthday on Sunday.

In a tweet, the ICC extended greetings to Yasir Shah on his birthday. The ICC wrote, “Happy birthday to the incredible Yasir Shah. He is the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets, achieving the feat in just 33 matches.”

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board shared his stats: “Joint-second fastest to 100 Test wickets, joint-second fastest to 150 Test wickets, fastest to 200 Test wickets and third highest wicket-taker amongst spinners for Pakistan in Test cricket.”

Born in 1986 in Swabi, right-arm leg break bowler Yasir Shah made his Test match debut for Pakistan against Australia in the UAE on 22 October 2014. Shah is the receipt of the PCB’s Test Player of the year in 2017.