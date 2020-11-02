Kabul University attack leaves 20 dead, 15 injured
Share
KABUL — At least 20 people were killed and 15 injured in Monday's attack on a university in the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to media reports.
A security official said the militants entered the law department of Kabul University with weapons.
A special forces operation lasted for hours, authorities said.
A spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry said the attack was eventually stopped when three gunmen were killed.
The attack began around the time government officials were expected to arrive at the campus for the opening of an Iranian book fair.
The Taliban denied involvement and condemned the attack.
The so-called “Islamic State” group has targeted education centres in Afghanistan in recent years, including an attack last month an attack outside a tuition centre in Kabul that left 24 people dead. The group also claimed responsibility for a 2018 attack in front of Kabul University in which dozens were killed.
Pakistan condemns "mindless" attack on Kabul ... 07:03 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the mindless attack at Kabul University today, resulting in loss of ...
- Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 ...10:34 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vienna shooting leaves three dead including one attacker09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
- PML-N's Uzma Bukhari calls Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama incident ...11:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Kashmala Tariq weds Waqas Khan in Islamabad05:15 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir visits Murree during first visit ...04:29 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo with baby daughter02:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020