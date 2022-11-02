Australian hotel fire employees over Virat Kohli's room video incident

PERTH – A hotel in Australia where the Indian cricket team stayed during the match against South Africa has fired its employees involved in recording of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s room without his permission.

The Crown Perth hotel in a statement issued apology following the incident and vowed to take necessary steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

“We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident,” the hotel management said in a statement.

“The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account.”

Earlier this week, the Indian star player reacted to a breach of privacy as one of his fans shared a sneak peek clip of his hotel room.

As the clip started doing rounds on the internet, the star player slammed the fan for giving an unauthorized tour of his hotel room where he stayed during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The sharing of his room without his consent miffed Kohli, one of the finest players, who reacted strongly, saying he is not okay with such levels of ‘fanaticism’ and urged people to respect others’ privacy.