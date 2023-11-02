Pakistan to launch smartphone installment programme for all citizens soon

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said a programme to provide smartphones to citizens on monthly installments will be launched soon.

The minister in a statement said the ministry would send policy directives to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in some days. He stated this during a meeting with officials of PTA, cellular operators and GSMA.

He said the consultation with all stakeholders had almost been completed, adding that the policy directives will be issued in light of their recommendations.

He said cellular operators, banks and investment companies had showed interest in smartphones financing programme. However, he stressed on formulating a mechanism to save the interested organisations from losses.

Saif said smartphones of those who would not pay their installments will be blocked, adding that a proposal to block the CNIC of the consumers was also under consideration.

Meanwhile, the IT minister held a meeting with Senate delegation from Rwanda. He said Rwanda has a great phones-for-all policy and could be a great export market for 33 cellphone manufacturers who are making phones in Pakistan. Over 10 million phones made in Pakistan have already been exported to African markets.