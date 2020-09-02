Pakistan reports 20 new deaths, 441 fresh cases of coronavirus

Global fatalities exceed 860,000
05:33 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – As many as 281,459 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics.

There are now 8,813 active coronavirus cases in the country, the official data revealed on Wednesday.

Of the 20480 coronavirus tests carried out over the last twenty-four hours, 441 people tested positive. Twenty new deaths have also been reported from the virus during the last twenty-four hours, taking the total COVID-19 related fatalities to 6,318.

Auditor General of Pakistan to audit COVID related expenditures

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyance.

More than 860,000 people have died and nearly 26 million people infected by the disease around the globe. Over 18 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (188,915), Brazil (122,681), India (66,491), Mexico (65,241) and the United Kingdom (41,504).

