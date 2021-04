Jahangir Tareen, son get interim bail in Sugar scam

LAHORE – A sessions court Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen and son Ali Tareen in the multi-billion-rupee sugar scam that also carries charges of money laundering and fraud.

The additional judge Hamid Khan bars the law enforcers to arrest the ruling party leader till April 10. Both Jahangir Tareen and son Ali Tareen appeared before the court in Punjab capital for bail.

On March 31, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and two other family members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges.

Over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment in a closed factory, according to the FIR. The investigation agency has also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation, and cheating in the FIR.