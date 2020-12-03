AKAH-Pakistan wins award for protecting villages from natural disasters
Web Desk
08:06 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
AKAH-Pakistan wins award for protecting villages from natural disasters
Share

Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) Pakistan project, won a gold prize at the World Habitat Awards, organised with the United Nations housing agency (UN-Habitat) on Thursday.

World Habitat posted the news on their official Twitter handle.

More than one million people have benefited from the AKAH project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan. 

“It’s not just responding to the effects of the climate emergency, but being proactive in protecting people from its effects, using technology and the knowledge of communities,” said David Ireland, chief executive of World Habitat, a charity.

Pakistan is among the most disaster-prone countries in South Asia, according to the World Bank, and the remoteness of the northern mountainous areas makes response efforts difficult.

It enables communities to build in safer areas, and better prepare for and respond to disasters, AKAH said.

More From This Category
Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA ...
01:49 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
Pakistan condemns assassination of top Iranian ...
10:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
'Stop India' from blinding, maiming occupied ...
10:40 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Dua tomorrow for ...
09:52 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Pakistani channels issued notices for airing ...
09:25 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
'Ginnah': Pics of alcoholic drink named after ...
10:10 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who's this girl Shahveer Jafry 'getting engaged to'?
11:55 PM | 3 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr