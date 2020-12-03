AKAH-Pakistan wins award for protecting villages from natural disasters
Share
Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) Pakistan project, won a gold prize at the World Habitat Awards, organised with the United Nations housing agency (UN-Habitat) on Thursday.
World Habitat posted the news on their official Twitter handle.
'Pakistan project wins award for shielding villages from natural disasters' https://t.co/QLCTPmIvjO Great piece on one of our 2020 #WorldHabitatAwards Gold winners @AKAHPakistan @TRF_Stories @rinachandran— World Habitat (@WorldHabitat) December 3, 2020
More than one million people have benefited from the AKAH project that combines satellite images, mapping technologies and the local knowledge of villagers to help build climate-proof settlements in disaster-prone areas of Pakistan.
“It’s not just responding to the effects of the climate emergency, but being proactive in protecting people from its effects, using technology and the knowledge of communities,” said David Ireland, chief executive of World Habitat, a charity.
Pakistan is among the most disaster-prone countries in South Asia, according to the World Bank, and the remoteness of the northern mountainous areas makes response efforts difficult.
It enables communities to build in safer areas, and better prepare for and respond to disasters, AKAH said.
- Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses special UNGA session (VIDEO)01:49 AM | 4 Dec, 2020
-
-
- Five Pakistani cricketers nominated for ICC’s ODI team of the decade11:21 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan condemns assassination of top Iranian scientist Mohsen ...10:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of Benazir08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Maya Ali ‘blessed’ to work with Shoaib Mansoor08:09 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
-
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020