PM Imran launches financial support program for special persons 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated a special program to financially support country’s special persons.

The new ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons’ will benefit the two million families, adding that each family would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2,000.

"Two million families will benefit under the new "Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons". They will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000.

This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2020

PM Khan announced the initiated as the world observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities under this year’s theme - “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”.