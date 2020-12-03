PM Imran launches financial support program for special persons
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated a special program to financially support country’s special persons.
The new ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons’ will benefit the two million families, adding that each family would be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2,000.
PM Khan announced the initiated as the world observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities under this year’s theme - “Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World”.
