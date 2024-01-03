Pakistan set to block SIM cards, mobile phones of non-filers from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top tax authorities announced major crackdown on tax evaders, issuing notices to hundreds and thousands of people known for having taxable income but failing to file tax returns, and now the SIM cards and mobile phones of tax evaders will be blocked from Jan 15.

In latest update, Federal Board of Revenue announced to block mobile SIM cards and phones of non-filers from the middle of current month.

Reports suggest that federal law enforcement agencies will enforce stringent measures against non-filers.

On Jan 15, FBR will issue orders to block SIM cards, and cell phones of non-filers.

Officials are chalking out a strategy to disconnect electricity and gas connections of those refusing to pay taxes. But as of 2024, the Revenue Department lacks data on the electricity connections of non-filers.