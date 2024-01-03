Pakistan set to block SIM cards, mobile phones of non-filers from Jan 15

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top tax authorities announced major crackdown on tax evaders, issuing notices to hundreds and thousands of people known for having taxable income but failing to file tax returns, and now the SIM cards and mobile phones of tax evaders will be blocked from Jan 15.
In latest update, Federal Board of Revenue announced to block mobile SIM cards and phones of non-filers from the middle of current month.
Reports suggest that federal law enforcement agencies will enforce stringent measures against non-filers.
On Jan 15, FBR will issue orders to block SIM cards, and cell phones of non-filers.
Officials are chalking out a strategy to disconnect electricity and gas connections of those refusing to pay taxes. But as of 2024, the Revenue Department lacks data on the electricity connections of non-filers.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
