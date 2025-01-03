Hungry Sambar deer crosses border, reaches Pakistan from India

LAHORE – In search of food, a hungry sambar deer crossed the border and entered Pakistan from India. The deer entered a residential area near the Narang Mandi border, where local residents captured it and informed wildlife officials.
Assistant Director of Wildlife Sheikhupura, Junaid Alam, stated that they promptly dispatched a team to rescue the sambar deer.
The previous day, a nilgai also crossed from India into Pakistan near Gundasinghwala in Kasur. It was rescued and transferred to Changa Manga, as it had been severely injured by wild dogs.
Additionally, during a search of a passenger bus traveling from Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Taunsa Sharif, Punjab Wildlife recovered 10 crates filled with live quails and initiated legal action.
