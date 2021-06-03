Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs meet today to discuss peace prospects

The fourth Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan takes place in Beijing today.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will virtually attend the meeting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said the three foreign ministers will have in-depth exchanges of views on Afghan peace and reconciliation process and the counter terrorism and security cooperation.

The Spokesperson said China, Afghanistan and Pakistan trilateral foreign ministers meeting is an important platform to enhance mutual trust and promote cooperation.