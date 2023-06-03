Pakistan PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Turkiye’s capital on a two-day official visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is slated to be held today (Saturday).
On the premier’s arrival at the Ankara Airport, senior officers of the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye received him.
Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM’s aide Tariq Fatemi accompanied PM Sharif, who is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on his re-election.
During his brief stay in the transcontinental nation, the premier will interact with business leaders representing energy, infrastructure, food processing and consumer goods sectors during his two-day visit, per reports.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan earned the presidential run-off and has been re-elected as Turkiye’s president, with many calling the feat the greatest political challenge of his career.
Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership-level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
