Pakistan PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

09:14 AM | 3 Jun, 2023
Pakistan PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony
Source: PakinTurkiye/Twitter

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Turkiye’s capital on a two-day official visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which is slated to be held today (Saturday).

On the premier’s arrival at the Ankara Airport, senior officers of the Turkish foreign ministry and Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye received him.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM’s aide Tariq Fatemi accompanied PM Sharif, who is visiting Turkiye at the invitation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on his re-election.

https://twitter.com/PakPMO/status/1664736328301400068

During his brief stay in the transcontinental nation, the premier will interact with business leaders representing energy, infrastructure, food processing and consumer goods sectors during his two-day visit, per reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan earned the presidential run-off and has been re-elected as Turkiye’s president, with many calling the feat the greatest political challenge of his career.

Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership-level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries.

Erdogan stretches his rule into third decade by clinching Turkish presidential election

