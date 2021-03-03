CJCSC Gen Nadeem in Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral cooperation
04:39 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD/BAKU – A delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
Pakistani military delegation is on an official visit to our countryhttps://t.co/iwfR5195jj— Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) March 3, 2021
General Nadeem Raza will hold a number of meetings in Baku. The visit will last until March 6.
CJCSC Gen Nadeem in Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral cooperation
