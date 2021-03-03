Meera meets Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra in Dubai
04:51 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Meera meets Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bandra in Dubai
The quintessential Lollywood queen Meera is adored for her alluring persona and versatility which have earned her the spot of a timeless diva in South Asian cinema.

The Baaji star continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.

Recently, Meera Ji met Bigg Boss Season 4 contestant Dolly Bindra. Sharing several photos with Bindra on her official Instagram handle, the Baaji star said that she met Dolly in Dubai.

"Had So much Fun meeting with @dollybindra in #meerajee Dubai", she captioned the post.

Earlier, Bindra appeared in season 4 of India's most popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2010 where her controversial behaviour made her popular in the masses. She went on to act in several Bollywood films.

On the work front, Meera has appeared in Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi movies.

