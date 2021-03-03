PM Imran Khan’s vote for Senate polls was also rejected?

ISLAMABAD - Naveed Qamar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), claimed on Wednesday that the vote cast by Prime Minister Imran Khan was also rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, the senior politician did not share the reason why the vote was rejected.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote [for Yousaf Raza Gilani's seat] was rejected," said Qamar, speaking to Geo News. "Shehryar Afridi and Zartaj Gul Wazir's votes have also been rejected."

The former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani sent shockwaves to the ruling PTI after he defeated its candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate race, taking lead of five votes.

Gillani bagged 169 votes while Shaikh secured 164 votes out of total 340 cast by the National Assembly lawmakers.

“Democracy is the best revenge," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari remarked after Yousuf Raza Gillani's victory in Senate polls.

He also thanked Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and all PDM parties for the way they gave tought time to the government.

The PTI is yet to response to Naveed Qamar's claim about vote rejection.