KP employees to get 15pc disparity reduction allowance
PESHAWAR – The provincial government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now get a disparity allowance.
Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra made the announcement in a video clip, sharing that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to follow the federal government in approving the allowance from March 1 to all public sector employees – except those who are already getting extra allowances.
Jhagra added that he held a meeting with the provincial finance secretary and that all paperwork would be completed in the coming weeks.
وزیراعلیٰ @IMMahmoodKhan نے یکم مارچ سے 15 فیصد کے ڈسپیریٹی الاونس میں وفاقی حکومت کی پیروی کرنے کی اُصولی منظوری دے دی ہے۔— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 2, 2022
جنابِ وزیر اعلیٰ باضابطہ اعلان خود کریں گے اور اس سلسلے میں نوٹیفکیشنز جاری کیے جائیں گے۔pic.twitter.com/dqm8IlRHDv
CM Khan would make a formal announcement shortly and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.
Last month, the federal government decided to give a 15 percent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19.
Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier increased the salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers saying he was fully aware of soaring inflation in the country.
