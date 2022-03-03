KP employees to get 15pc disparity reduction allowance

PESHAWAR – The provincial government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now get a disparity allowance.

Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra made the announcement in a video clip, sharing that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to follow the federal government in approving the allowance from March 1 to all public sector employees – except those who are already getting extra allowances.

Jhagra added that he held a meeting with the provincial finance secretary and that all paperwork would be completed in the coming weeks.

وزیراعلیٰ @IMMahmoodKhan نے یکم مارچ سے 15 فیصد کے ڈسپیریٹی الاونس میں وفاقی حکومت کی پیروی کرنے کی اُصولی منظوری دے دی ہے۔

جنابِ وزیر اعلیٰ باضابطہ اعلان خود کریں گے اور اس سلسلے میں نوٹیفکیشنز جاری کیے جائیں گے۔pic.twitter.com/dqm8IlRHDv — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 2, 2022

CM Khan would make a formal announcement shortly and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.

Last month, the federal government decided to give a 15 percent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier increased the salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers saying he was fully aware of soaring inflation in the country.