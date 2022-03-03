KP employees to get 15pc disparity reduction allowance
PESHAWAR – The provincial government employees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now get a disparity allowance.

Minister for Finance Taimur Jhagra made the announcement in a video clip, sharing that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved in principle to follow the federal government in approving the allowance from March 1 to all public sector employees – except those who are already getting extra allowances.

Jhagra added that he held a meeting with the provincial finance secretary and that all paperwork would be completed in the coming weeks.

CM Khan would make a formal announcement shortly and relevant notifications would be followed in this regard.

Last month, the federal government decided to give a 15 percent disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19.

Pakistan announces 15pc increase in federal ... 09:53 AM | 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan-led federal government has announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of Grade 1 to 19 ...

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier increased the salary of Frontier Corps and Rangers saying he was fully aware of soaring inflation in the country.

