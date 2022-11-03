Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Web Desk
03:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Source: Zhalay (Instagram)
Share

Fan are loving the content Lollywood diva Zhalay puts out on her TikTok. In her latest video she gives a message disguised as a joke to love oneself despite people picking out your flaws.

Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The talent powerhouse has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalaibee actor shared a hilarious video of herself, providing her followers the much-needed comic relief.

'ab bus khoobiyaan hee baaki hain!!! ❤️❤️Original sound @laugh_with_shumailasaad #instareels #tiktok #viral #funny #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #trending', captioned the Dil e Janam actress.

On the work front, Zhalay Sarhadi's notable works include Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo and Yaar Na Bichray.

Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar 09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022

Lollywood's fashion icon Zhalay Sarhadi once again wooed her fans and followers with a new avatar that quickly went ...

More From This Category
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his ...
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with new BTS video
03:00 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
'Meray Paas Tum Ho' getting published as a book ...
02:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS ...
12:48 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan ...
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Sadia Imam enjoys birthday celebrations with ...
08:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter
04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr