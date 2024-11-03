Imran Khan’s Lawyer Intezar Panjutha Rescued from Kidnappers in Attock

ISLAMABAD – Punjab police successfully rescued Intezar Hussain Panjutha, lawyer for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, after a shootout with suspected kidnappers.

The incident took place late Saturday night when police in Attock intercepted a suspicious vehicle during a routine patrol. According to a police spokesperson, the vehicle was occupied by a gang of kidnappers who had abducted an individual.

The kidnappers opened fire on the police, and it led to gun battle, prompting the suspects to flee and abandon both the abductee and their vehicle at the scene. The police were able to secure Panjutha, who had been missing since Last month.

A case regarding his disappearance was pending in the Islamabad High Court, where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had heard arguments the day before Panjutha’s rescue. During that session, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court that efforts were underway to recover the lawyer within 24 hours.

After confirming Panjutha’s safe return, police launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the kidnapping. He has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Khan’s lawyer said he had been subjected to severe torture during his captivity and was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs20 million. He noted that the abductors were Pashto speaking.