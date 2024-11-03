Jumadi al-Awwal Moon Not Sighted in Pakistan; Fifth Islamic month starts on Monday

LAHORE – Fifth Islamic Month of Jumadi al-Awwal will start on Monday as moon was not sighted on Saturday, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed.

After the moon sighting, committee led by Ruet chief said Jumadi al-Awwal, 1446 AH, moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan.

Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, consisting of twelve months that typically vary between 29 and 30 days, with Jumadi al-Awwal being the fifth month.

The moon sighting process in South Asian nation relies on a two-tiered structure, with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee overseeing a network of zonal committees that report moon sightings from across the country. This committee, comprised of religious leaders and representatives from various regions, is responsible for officially declaring the beginning of each Islamic month.

The latest meeting convened by the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Punjab, took place at their building in the provincial capital, where officials awaited reports from different areas regarding potential moon sightings.

Ramadan 2025

Ramadan 2025 is expected to start on either Friday, February 28th, or Saturday, March 1 in Pakistan. This is approximately 11 days earlier than the start of Ramadan last year.