Sindh announces to name Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat underpass after Umer Sharif

KARACHI – PPP leader and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab Saturday announced to name Shaheed-e-Millat underpass after iconic Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who succumbed to his illness on Saturday.

The Karachi administrator also shared the development on his official handle. “In recognition of the services rendered by late Umer Sharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat and Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”, the tweet reads.

In recognition of the services rendered by late #UmerSharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 2, 2021

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday announced that arrangements are being made for the burial of the legendary comedian at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, as per the deceased's wishes.

مرحوم عمر شریف کی خواہش کے مطابق انکی تدفین حضرت عبداللہ شاہ غازی قبرستان میں کرنے کے انتظامات سندھ حکومت کررہی ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor’s body will be repatriated after the local government in Germany’s Nuremberg issues the death certificate. The dead body will return by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.

The iconic comedian, 66, who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

His death came three days after Mr. Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia in Germany where an air ambulance carrying him to the US from Pakistan landed after his health condition deteriorated. He was expected to resume his travel to the US for medical treatment but the stay in Germany was delayed due to a critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister, President, opposition leaders, actors, and athletes expressed deep grief over the demise of comedian and actor Umer Sharif.