Komal Rizvi celebrates 40th birthday with family
09:56 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Believe it or not, Pakistani singer Komal Rizvi has turned 40.
Turning to her social media this week, the Tu Jo Mila singer shared adorable pictures of her birthday celebrations with her loved ones.
Besides singing, Komal Rizvi also proved her mettle in the field of acting as she shot to fame with her impressive performance in drama serial “Hawaain”.
