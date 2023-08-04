Komal Rizvi celebrates 42nd birthday with husband

For years, Komal Rizvi has been a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, dazzling audiences with her talent as an actress, singer, and entrepreneur. Not only has she captivated people with her work, but she has also been an open book, sharing her life's journey to inspire others.

Despite going through a difficult marriage, she found the strength to break free and start anew. Recently, she tied the knot again, and the love she shares with her husband shines brightly in her eyes.

She often treats her fans to glimpses of their travel adventures together. As she celebrated her birthday week, the air was filled with love, light, and laughter. Rizvi shared heartwarming pictures from her birthday celebrations, cutting cakes and beaming at the camera with joy.

"How my birthday week has gone by in a FLASH!!!! Phew!!!!

August 3rd has always been a good lucky day for me so let's see how the rest of the week goes!" she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rizvi (@komalrizviofficial)

On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Apart from her successful career, Rizvi also hosted popular shows including Karachi Nights With Komal and Mornings With Komal. She is also an entrepreneur with her skincare line TrulyKomal.