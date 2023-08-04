Madadgar 15, Emergency 1122 merged in Karachi

KARACHI – To enhance the efficiency of policing, the Sindh police have amalgamated their Madadgar-15 and Emergency 1122 helplines.

The Chief of Sindh Police’s Security Division, DIG Maqsood Ahmed, announced that Madadgar-15 will be partnering with Sindh Emergency Rescue Service (SERS) 1122 to bolster the safety and welfare of the residents of Karachi.

Ahmed stated, “This strategic collaboration aims to fortify the city’s emergency response capacities, ensuring prompt aid to those requiring assistance.”

He elucidated that as part of this partnership, Madadgar-15 and SERS 1122 will initially deploy seven police mobile units and ambulances at assigned stations across Karachi’s seven districts. These mobile teams will serve as swift response units to rapidly attend to emergencies and offer immediate aid.

To further streamline communication and efficiency, both organizations will institute dedicated help desks within each other’s call centers, operating round the clock.

The initiative will also integrate helplines from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the firefighting department.

DIG Ahmed delivered these statements during a high-level meeting hosted at the SSU headquarters, which saw the participation of representatives from Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122, headed by CEO Rescue 1122 Brigadier (Retd) Tariq Lakhiar, along with senior officers from Madadgar-15.