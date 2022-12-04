Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem goes under the knife in Britain
Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem goes under the knife in Britain
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who created history by becoming the second Pakistani to win a gold medal at Commonwealth Games, underwent elbow surgery in the United Kingdom.

Arshad traveled to Britain after facing pain for months. It was reported that orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa performed his surgery.

The surgeon revealed that the repair procedure was done at two points and expressed hope for Arshad’s recovery. The Pakistani athlete will complete his rehab program under the supervision of his coach and other team members.

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan makes all arrangements for star javelin thrower to visit Britain for a medical procedure.

Arshad suffered an arm injury during his training in South Africa for World Championship and Commonwealth Games which worsened over previous months.

Pakistani athlete became only the second Asian to throw the javelin past the 90m mark during his Commonwealth journey. He achieved a commonwealth feat with a career-best 90.18-meter throw in the javelin final, edging out Anderson Peters of Grenada who remained runner-up.

