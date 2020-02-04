Lawyers body warns of agitation if reference filed against judge who authored Musharraf verdict
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 4 Feb, 2020
Lawyers body warns of agitation if reference filed against judge who authored Musharraf verdict
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman Abid Saqi has warned the government from filing any reference against against Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who presided the Special Court that sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death over high treason.

A statement issued by the lawyers body on Monday said that it would take to streets against the government if any attempt was made to file reference against Seth before the Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209.

The statement termed the verdict of the special court in the high treason case as a brave and historic judgement, adding that it was the first time in judicial history that a decision was announced against a military ruler for abrogating the constitution. 

Pakistan to file reference against one of judges ... 06:02 PM | 19 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to file a reference against a judge, who presided the Special ...

Saqi said that issuing the warning was a preventive measure against the perceived decision of the government to move the SJC against Justice Seth, adding that it is matter of grave concern.

The legal fraternity had also expressed concerns over reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court as well as Justice K.K. Agha of the Sindh High Court on misconduct.

More From This Category
Imran Farooq murder case: Eyewitnesses record ...
11:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
COAS Bajwa pays tribute to 1st PMA Long Course ...
10:10 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
LoC: Pakistan summons diplomat as India violates ...
10:02 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Woman cuts off groom’s genitals in Faisalabad
09:11 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Rotary Int'l team call on Pakistan Army chief
08:51 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
Here's the traffic plan for PAKvBAN Test match in ...
07:41 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel Viccaji’s wedding
05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr