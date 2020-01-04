UN chief, Saudi Arabia calls for self-restraint to prevent escalation in region
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 4 Jan, 2020
UN chief, Saudi Arabia calls for self-restraint to prevent escalation in region
Share

RIYADH/New York - Saudi Arabia and the United Nations (UN) have called for self-restraint to prevent escalation in the region.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed measures to maintain regional peace.

The two sides also reviewed what can be done to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for a de-escalation in the Gulf.

In a statement, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq said UN Secretary-General has expressed deep concern with the recent escalation saying the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.

The tension between Iran and the US in the region escalated dramatically after killing of a top Iranian military commander in US airstrike at Baghdad airport in Iraq.

More From This Category
UN chief, Saudi Arabia calls for self-restraint ...
11:54 AM | 4 Jan, 2020
US airstrike kills at least 5 in Northern Baghdad
11:19 AM | 4 Jan, 2020
US kills Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in ...
09:46 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
Indian forces detain Kashmiri leader Mehbooba ...
04:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ after North Korea ...
03:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
Taiwan's top military officer among7 killed in ...
12:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr