UN chief, Saudi Arabia calls for self-restraint to prevent escalation in region
RIYADH/New York - Saudi Arabia and the United Nations (UN) have called for self-restraint to prevent escalation in the region.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed measures to maintain regional peace.
The two sides also reviewed what can be done to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for a de-escalation in the Gulf.
In a statement, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq said UN Secretary-General has expressed deep concern with the recent escalation saying the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.
The tension between Iran and the US in the region escalated dramatically after killing of a top Iranian military commander in US airstrike at Baghdad airport in Iraq.
