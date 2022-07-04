NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit for K-Electric
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs9.42 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric.
The power tariff has been hiked in wake of the monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of May.
K-Electric will be able to collect additional Rs380 billion after the latest hike.
The regulatory authority said that it is ready to assist the K-electric in procurement of cheap electricity, adding that it can also hold talks with the federal and provincial governments in this regard.
