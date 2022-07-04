NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit for K-Electric

02:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2022
NEPRA hikes power tariff by Rs9.42 per unit for K-Electric
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs9.42 per unit increase in electricity price for consumers of K-Electric. 

The power tariff has been hiked in wake of the monthly fuel charges adjustment for the month of May.

K-Electric will be able to collect additional Rs380 billion after the latest hike. 

The regulatory authority said that it is ready to assist the K-electric in procurement of cheap electricity, adding that it can also hold talks with the federal and provincial governments in this regard. 

