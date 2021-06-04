Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1 to 19 employees

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s cabinet has approved a 25% special allowance for grade 1 to 19 government employees.

The approval was granted in a meeting held on Thursday. As many as 721,000 employees will receive the special allowance from June 1.

The provincial cabinet also approved funds to the tune of Rs7.10 billion for provision of free medical facilities to the residents of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions under the universal health insurance programme, which will also be expanded to other cities.

All citizens of the two divisions will be able to get free health coverage, up to Rs702,000, by December this year, the chief minister said.

He also directed the health department to expedite the procurement of coronavirus vaccine in order to maintain the pace of the inoculation drive.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in the Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957 under which the government has revoked the right of second review appeal in revenue cases.

The cabinet also gave formal approval for appointment of Imran Amin as CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority.

Similarly, an amendment to Punjab Arms Rules, 2017 was approved to authorise deputy commissioners the transfer and modification of arms licences.

Under the Punjab Green Development Programme, it has been mandatory private vehicles older than five years to get a road fitness certificate.