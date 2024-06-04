British diplomat booked in Pakistan’s capital for ramming car into cop

ISLAMABAD – Police have registered a case against a British diplomat who injured a police officer by hitting him with her car on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

The case has been registered against the third Secretary of the British High Commission at the Secretariat police station over negligence and violation of traffic signals.

According to the FIR, the British High Commission official jumped a traffic signal on the one of the busiest road in the capital city and her speeding car collided with the policeman, who was riding the motorcycle.

The injured policeman has been identified as Amir Dad Kakar, who was deputed to the Security Division.

The motorcycle of the cop was destroyed in the accident.

The car belonged to UK High Commission was seized by capital police while the diplomat was allowed to leave after identifying herself.