PSL 2020 – Match 17: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs

LAHORE – Islamabad United crushed Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs in the 17th match of this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chasing a huge target of 199 runs, the Qalandars were all out for 127 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Islamabad United plundered a big score of 197 for the loss of only three wickets after being put into bat.

This was third victory for the United from six matches whereas the Qalandars suffered from defeat for the fourth time in five matches.

Earlier, in the 16th match of PSL in Lahore, Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs. Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 209 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in allotted overs. In reply, Quetta Gladiators scored 172 for all out.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Salman Butt, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Samit Patel, Muhammad Faizan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed