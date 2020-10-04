Here's how you can register for Umrah using the Eatmarna app

RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened the doors of Makkah's Grand Mosque today (Sunday) to the first group of pilgrims performing Umrah in first phase. If you're in Saudi Arabia, all you have to do is to download the Eatmarna app and use it to register for the pilgrimage and avail transport easily in order to perform Umrah with ease.

Follow the simple steps as mentioned below to download the app and perform Umrah while using it:

1. Download Eatmarna app from PlayStore

2. Fill in Personal Details for registration purpose

3) Wait for the One time Password for security purposes

4) Enter the One time Password once recieved

5) Select the required permit

6) Complete the Personal Information page which is required to continue with acquiring your permit.

7) Select the date for which you want the permit

8) Select the required Time slot

9) Select the Transportation centre

10) Read the instructions

11) See confirmation of the details you entered through the previous steps

12) Recieve a message of approval on your Mobile Device

13) Head to one of the transportation centers or gathering spots for pilgrims in Makkah

14) Show the permission to the official

15) Wear the face mask and adhere to COVID-19 precautionary moves

16) Avail transportation

17) Head to the Grand Mosque

18) After completion of Umrah rituals, head back to the transportation centers

The KSA has made special arrangements to prevent the COVID-19 spread as at least 1,000 employees have been appointed to monitor Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque.

The Grand Mosque which is cleaned 10 times a day In order to ensure the safety of the Umrah pilgrims, moreover, thermal cameras have been placed at the entrances and inside halls of the Grand Mosque to monitor body temperature .

To accommodate a quota of 6,000 pilgrims per day, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has prepared five meeting points where pilgrims will meet and join health professionals on buses to the Grand Mosque.

About 1,000 employees have also been trained to monitor the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque.