Farmers end week-long protest in Islamabad on govt's assurances

09:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Farmers end week-long protest in Islamabad on govt's assurances
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Farmers on Tuesday announced an end to their week-long protests and sit-ins in the federal capital after the government assured them of addressing their grievances related to electricity bills and fertiliser prices.

The Kissan Ittehad, comprising farmers from across Punjab, was demanding restoration of the previous power tariff for tubewells (Rs5.3 per unit) and removal of taxes and adjustments among other things.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Butt called off the protest at a press conference where Inteior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said the government had accepted a couple of demands being made by the farmers, adding that a committee had been formed to resolve other issues.

He said the government had agreed to cancel the fuel adjustment charges and delay in payment of electricity bills.

Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a ministerial committee to reach a final agreement with farmers, adding that negotiations will begin tomorrow. He said the prime minister would unveil a package for farmers in a week or 10 days to revamp the agriculture sector. 

HRCP expresses solidarity with farmers protesting ... 08:21 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed solidarity with the farmers who are ...

More From This Category
Stranded Pakistanis return home as Iran reopens ...
09:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
ECP rejects Sindh request to delay LG polls
08:45 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Top spymasters included in PM House audio leaks ...
08:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Woman’s shirt ripped off in front of son for ...
07:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Peshawar ...
06:49 PM | 4 Oct, 2022
Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Tank ...
06:07 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muneeb Butt and Komal Meer gear up for new TV project
08:04 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr