Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled Kashmir
NEW DELHI - Three soldiers have died and five freedom fighters were martyred during an encounter near the Line of Control after army intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in Keran sector of north Kashmir.
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours. Yesterday, four local people were killed in encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir
The encounter started in the Keran sector of Kupwara district. A fierce gunbattle started in which five locals were killed. The identity of the killed people in the encounter is yet to be ascertained.
"Despite prevailing inclement weather conditions, casualties have been evacuated. Unfortunately, two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries, others are presently undergoing treatment. A total of three soldiers killed. Operation in progress," said Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Defense spokesman.
