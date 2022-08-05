#Sindh imposes six-day ban on #pillionriding on account of #Muharram
KARACHI – The Sindh government announced on Friday to impose a six-day ban on pillion riding across the Sindh on account of Muharram-ul-Haram as Ashura will be marked on August 9.
The ban on pillion riding will come into effect from August 6 till August 12, a notification from the Sindh Home Department said.
However, the ban will not be applicable to journalists, persons with disabilities, the elderly, women, security institutions personnel, and children.
On Wednesday, the federal government announced two public holidays in view of the 9th and 10th of Muharram on August 8 and 9.
A notification from the Cabinet Division was issued which said Prime Minister is pleased to declare 8th to 9 August, 2022 as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made from the start of the first Islamic months as the mourning processions of Muharram were taken out amid tight security in which mourners paid tributes to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam (AS) and his companions.
Law enforcers have also beefed up security at all the entry and exit points, especially keeping strict vigilance on the people entering major cities.
Ashura 2022 – Banks to remain closed on August ... 01:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday announced a two-day holiday for banks across the country on ...
